ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Safehold worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 129,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,511,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,505,005.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,924,651 shares of company stock worth $109,488,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

