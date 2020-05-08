ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 22,108 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Synopsys worth $41,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $160.17. 713,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,090. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

