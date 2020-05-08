ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 22,923 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

LEN traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 2,615,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

