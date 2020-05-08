ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,987 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,987 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,184. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

