ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,267 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.