ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 26,345 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $42,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Paypal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Paypal by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,152,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

