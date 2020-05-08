ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,813 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after buying an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after buying an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,088,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,139. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.