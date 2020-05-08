Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $30.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

NET traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,798. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -36.75. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock valued at $152,564,077 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

