Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 271.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million.

CLVS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

