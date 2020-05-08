Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,126,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,632,000 after buying an additional 184,731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,246,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,774,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.43. 53,695,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,817,375. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

