Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. 6,943,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $28,582,740. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

