Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 728.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

