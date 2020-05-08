Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,554,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

