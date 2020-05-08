Columbus Macro LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

