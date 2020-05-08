Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $211.83. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

