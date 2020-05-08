Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,320,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

