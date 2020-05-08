Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

