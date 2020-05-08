Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,660. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

