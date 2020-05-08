Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 179,527 Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the quarter. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,967,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 536,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,900. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

