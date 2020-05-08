Congress Park Capital LLC Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,491. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

