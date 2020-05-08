Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $263,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. The stock has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.