Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,893,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

