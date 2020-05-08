Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,899,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,342,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

