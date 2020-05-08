Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.40. 1,130,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

