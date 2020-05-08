Congress Park Capital LLC Has $957,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. 1,479,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,339. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

