Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $23.57. 45,174,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

