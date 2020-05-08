Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $276,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668,078. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

