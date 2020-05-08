Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

