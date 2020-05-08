Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,123. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

