Congress Park Capital LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,277,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,070. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

