Credit Suisse Group Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $57.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,189. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

