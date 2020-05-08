Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ANH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 1,618,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.81. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

