Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to $0.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 155,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

