Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,403. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

