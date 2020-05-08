CSFB Reiterates $3.25 Price Target for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

CSFB set a $3.25 target price on Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

