CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading 8.2% Higher

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, 513,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 295,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

