Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. 895,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,793. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

