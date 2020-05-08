Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 1.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 361,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.