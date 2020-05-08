CUTcoin Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $82,999.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.02134715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00174298 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 101,385,639 coins and its circulating supply is 97,385,639 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

