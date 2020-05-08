CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,932 shares in the company, valued at $219,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 189,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

