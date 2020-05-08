Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issues Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

