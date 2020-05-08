Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 14,089,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,866,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

