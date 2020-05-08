Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Discovery Communications worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,925.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 209,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 198,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 35.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 71.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 633,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 50.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,249,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

