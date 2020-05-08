Dohj LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

