Dohj LLC Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,304 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

