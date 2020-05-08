Dohj LLC Invests $376,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,695 shares of company stock worth $45,118,526 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.05. 1,375,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,071. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

