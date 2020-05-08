Dohj LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.00. 3,199,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

