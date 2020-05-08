Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,020,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

