Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.93.

D stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

