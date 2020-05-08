DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0023 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $268,177.85 and $1,627.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00486006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005291 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

